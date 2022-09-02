As QuantumScape Corporation's (NYSE:QS)) market cap dropped by US$472m, insiders who sold US$27m worth of stock were able to offset their losses

Insiders at QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) sold US$27m worth of stock at an average price of US$22.66 a share over the past year, making the most of their investment. After the stock price dropped 9.4% last week, the company's market value declined by US$472m, but insiders were able to mitigate their losses.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At QuantumScape

The Co-Founder & CTO, Timothy Holme, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$16m worth of shares at a price of US$21.25 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$10.51. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last year QuantumScape insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:QS Insider Trading Volume September 2nd 2022

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that QuantumScape insiders own 10% of the company, worth about US$457m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The QuantumScape Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. While we feel good about high insider ownership of QuantumScape, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for QuantumScape (2 are potentially serious!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

