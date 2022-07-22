As Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) hits US$6.5b market cap, insiders may be dismayed about not purchasing higher quantities

Last week, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) insiders, who had purchased shares in the previous 12 months were rewarded handsomely. The shares increased by 6.4% last week, resulting in a US$391m increase in the company's market worth. In other words, the original US$265k purchase is now worth US$281k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Prosperity Bancshares Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, George Fisk, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$161k worth of shares at a price of US$70.38 each. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$70.29. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

H. Timanus purchased 4.00k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$66.30. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:PB Insider Trading Volume July 22nd 2022

Prosperity Bancshares Insiders Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at Prosperity Bancshares over the last quarter. In that period Chairman of the Board H. Timanus spent US$265k on shares. But they sold US$248k worth. While it's good to see the insider buying, the net amount bought isn't enough for us to gain much confidence from it.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Prosperity Bancshares insiders own 4.2% of the company, worth about US$273m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Prosperity Bancshares Insiders?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Prosperity Bancshares insiders feel good about the company's future. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Prosperity Bancshares.

