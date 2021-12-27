As Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PRTH) market cap increased US$50m, insiders who bought last year may be reflecting on buying more

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) insiders who purchased shares in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The stock climbed by 10.0% resulting in a US$50m addition to the company’s market value. Put another way, the original US$405k acquisition is now worth US$465k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Priority Technology Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Stephen Hipp bought US$300k worth of shares at a price of US$6.60 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$7.21. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 64.50k shares worth US$405k. But they sold 45.46k shares for US$300k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Priority Technology Holdings insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:PRTH Insider Trading Volume December 27th 2021

Insiders at Priority Technology Holdings Have Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at Priority Technology Holdings over the last quarter. Independent Director Stephen Hipp shelled out US$18k for shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Priority Technology Holdings insiders own 79% of the company, currently worth about US$437m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Priority Technology Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. That said, the purchases were not large. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Priority Technology Holdings insiders think the business has merit. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Priority Technology Holdings (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

