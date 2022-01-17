As Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) gains 7.8%, insiders who bought last year may be wishing they had bet higher

Insiders who bought Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) stock in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The company's market value increased by US$107m as a result of the stock's 7.8% gain over the same period. In other words, the original US$246k purchase is now worth US$274k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Primoris Services Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Terry McCallister made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$246k worth of shares at a price of US$24.61 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$27.39. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:PRIM Insider Trading Volume January 17th 2022

Does Primoris Services Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Primoris Services insiders own 1.4% of the company, worth about US$21m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Primoris Services Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Primoris Services insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in Primoris Services and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Primoris Services (1 is concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

