As Porch Group, Inc.'s market cap (NASDAQ:PRCH) drops to US$191m, insiders might be questioning their decision to buy earlier this year

The recent price decline of 22% in Porch Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PRCH) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought US$2.1m worth of shares at an average price of US$4.92 in the past 12 months. Insiders invest with the hopes of seeing their money grow in value over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$812k, which is not what they expected.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Porch Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Founder Matthew Ehrlichman made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$7.59 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$1.93 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Porch Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. Their average price was about US$4.92. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:PRCH Insider Trading Volume August 1st 2022

Porch Group Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Porch Group insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. In total, insiders bought US$1.1m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Porch Group insiders own about US$34m worth of shares. That equates to 18% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Porch Group Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in Porch Group shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Porch Group. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Porch Group you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

