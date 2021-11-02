As Polaris Inc.'s (NYSE:PII)) market cap dropped by US$364m, insiders who sold US$1.8m worth of stock were able to offset their losses

Insiders at Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) sold US$1.8m worth of stock at an average price of US$133 a share over the past year, making the most of their investment. The company’s market cap plunged by US$364m after price dropped by 4.9% last week but insiders were able to limit their loss to an extent.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Polaris Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the President of Aftermarket/Parts, Stephen Eastman, for US$1.0m worth of shares, at about US$134 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$120). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Insiders in Polaris didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:PII Insider Trading Volume November 2nd 2021

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Polaris insiders own 1.2% of the company, worth about US$87m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Polaris Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. Still, the insider transactions at Polaris in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - Polaris has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

