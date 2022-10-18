As Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) ascends 4.2% this past week, investors may now be noticing the company's one-year earnings growth

It's normal to be annoyed when stock you own has a declining share price. But sometimes a share price fall can have more to do with market conditions than the performance of the specific business. So while the Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) share price is down 23% in the last year, the total return to shareholders (which includes dividends) was -19%. That's better than the market which declined 25% over the last year. Even if shareholders bought some time ago, they wouldn't be particularly happy: the stock is down 21% in three years. Furthermore, it's down 15% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. But this could be related to the weak market, which is down 7.4% in the same period.

While the last year has been tough for Physicians Realty Trust shareholders, this past week has shown signs of promise. So let's look at the longer term fundamentals and see if they've been the driver of the negative returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Physicians Realty Trust share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 8.8%. Of course, the situation might betray previous over-optimism about growth.

It's surprising to see the share price fall so much, despite the improved EPS. So it's easy to justify a look at some other metrics.

Physicians Realty Trust's dividend seems healthy to us, so we doubt that the yield is a concern for the market. The revenue trend doesn't seem to explain why the share price is down. Of course, it could simply be that it simply fell short of the market consensus expectations.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Physicians Realty Trust will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Physicians Realty Trust, it has a TSR of -19% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, Physicians Realty Trust shareholders can take comfort that , including dividends,their trailing twelve month loss of 19% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 25%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 1.0% for each year. In the best case scenario the last year is just a temporary blip on the journey to a brighter future. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Physicians Realty Trust (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

