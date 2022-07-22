As Petco Health and Wellness Company (NASDAQ:WOOF) advances 4.2% this past week, investors may now be noticing the company's one-year earnings growth

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. Investors in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 28%. That's well below the market decline of 13%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Petco Health and Wellness Company because we don't have a long term history to look at. The share price has dropped 31% in three months.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$157m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the one-year loss for shareholders.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

The last year saw Petco Health and Wellness Company's EPS really take off. While the business is unlikely to sustain such a high growth rate for long, it's great to see. As a result, we're surprised to see the weak share price. Some different data might shed some more light on the situation.

Petco Health and Wellness Company's revenue is actually up 12% over the last year. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:WOOF Earnings and Revenue Growth July 22nd 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

We doubt Petco Health and Wellness Company shareholders are happy with the loss of 28% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 13%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. Notably, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 31% drop in the last three months. This probably signals that the business has recently disappointed shareholders - it will take time to win them back. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Petco Health and Wellness Company .

Petco Health and Wellness Company is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

