As Okta, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OKTA)) market cap dropped by US$1.5b, insiders who sold US$900k worth of stock were able to offset their losses

Over the past year, insiders sold US$900k worth of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) stock at an average price of US$233 per share allowing them to get the most out of their money. The company's market valuation decreased by US$1.5b after the stock price dropped 4.2% over the past week, but insiders were spared from painful losses.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Okta

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chief Accounting Officer, Christopher Kramer, for US$353k worth of shares, at about US$229 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$215. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign. Christopher Kramer was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Christopher Kramer ditched 3.86k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$233. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:OKTA Insider Trading Volume January 5th 2022

Does Okta Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Okta insiders own 5.4% of the company, currently worth about US$1.8b based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Okta Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Okta insiders selling. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Okta has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

