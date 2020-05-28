As of May 27, Fed now holds US$34.853bn of corporate debt

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, May 28 (IFR) - The Federal Reserve accelerated its purchases of assets for its secondary corporate bond facility, one of the tools it created in March to improve conditions in credit markets that were disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The central bank added US$33.052bn, including exchange-traded funds, for its Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility in the week ended May 27, bringing its total holdings for the program to US$34.853bn, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The ramping up of this program will likely help offset the massive primary issuance in the corporate bond market since the Fed announced its foray into the sector, said Janney Montgomery Scott chief fixed-income strategist Guy LeBas.

"Corporate spreads have been contracting since the Fed's announcement, but what has kept spreads from coming in further has been the amount of corporate issuance," LeBas said.

Average spreads on US high-grade corporate bonds averaged 190bp on Wednesday, tighter than their recent wide of 401bp in March during the virus-induced market rout, according to data from ICE Bank of America.

Even so, average spreads for the asset class are still wider than the 101bp seen at end of 2019.

Companies have raised more than US$1trn in the investment-grade bond market so far this year, as investors continue to put money to work in the asset class.

US investment-grade bond funds saw some US$7.502bn of inflows in the week ended May 27, while high-yield funds netted US$6.318bn, Lipper data showed.

The Fed began buying corporate bond ETFs a little over two weeks ago. It does not disclose details on what types of corporate securities it buys.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Paul Kilby)

