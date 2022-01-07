As Nutanix, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NTNX)) market cap dropped by US$223m, insiders who sold US$22m worth of stock were able to offset their losses

Insiders at Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) sold US$22m worth of stock at an average price of US$33.57 a share over the past year, making the most of their investment. The company's market worth decreased by US$223m over the past week after the stock price dropped 3.2%, although insiders were able to minimize their losses

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Nutanix

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President, Rajiv Ramaswami, sold US$5.8m worth of shares at a price of US$30.39 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$31.14). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was 56% of Rajiv Ramaswami's stake.

Nutanix insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:NTNX Insider Trading Volume January 7th 2022

Insiders at Nutanix Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Nutanix shares. In total, insiders dumped US$9.3m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Nutanix insiders own about US$253m worth of shares (which is 3.7% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Nutanix Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Nutanix stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 5 warning signs for Nutanix (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

