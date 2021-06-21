As New Life Breathes in the Travel Industry, How Will it Change Post-COVID?

By Pedro Anderson, Co-Founder and COO of Winding Tree

The travel industry has simply failed to evolve with the times, and it’s not hard to understand why. Large monopolies, stringent regulation and huge entry costs stifle innovation and leave the travel industry stagnant. Since COVID-19, however, there's never been a greater opportunity to shake things up. As vaccines roll out and the world begins to reopen, so will the travel industry. A transformation is already underway, and once it takes place, travelers will begin to understand what they’ve been missing all along.

You can’t deny the dizzying effects of the pandemic and it’s been left to travel companies to manifest their own best path forward. For most, that meant keeping their finger on the pulse of the common traveller and understanding their concerns. As travel came to a halt, the tone of operators toward customers went from subtly selling package trips to unadulterated engagement and concern.

After waiving cancellation fees, many travel companies also elected to use the downtime to establish a more direct connection with travelers. Thai Airways, for example, handed out free miles to its members who practiced social distancing. Turespaña, the Spanish national tourism agency, launched an emotional campaign to offer hope for travelers experiencing wanderlust. The anomaly of the pandemic actually opened people up to unorthodox approaches, ones they may not have even entertained before 2020.

Social media engagement between brands and their customers went on overdrive across the board in an effort to understand the changing preferences of travelers while nurturing those relationships. The airline giant Emirates notably emphasized its “focus on helping and inspiring, not selling.” Instead of advertising fantastic new offers, the mission of airliners became to resonate a positive message to its clientele base, updating travelers with positivity, pressing home precautions, and encouraging them to envisage future trips.

But the changes that will inspire real change in travel run deeper than clever marketing tactics. One way to foster innovation when monopolies run rampant is to break them up and make way for real, tangible competition. As has become a recurring theme across industries since the debut of Bitcoin and blockchain technologies, decentralization threatens the third parties making things too complicated and expensive for everyday travelers. Even as the stats above point to monopolies dominating the industry, no traveler needs stats to know third parties are an impediment.

Take, for example, my recent two-month trip to Mexico. I stayed at a short-term rental and paid for the first month of my stay through a third-party website. For the second month, I paid my host directly and it cut the price almost in half. By eliminating the intermediary, my wife and I were able to save thousands of dollars and spend that money on fun experiences for our kids instead. Travelers globally are craving a seamless and more delightful customer experience, just as I did while managing the logistics for the second month of my Mexico trip.

As a way of remedying industry ills, post-pandemic travel revival will likely be assisted by innovative new decentralized networks. Just as blockchain technology has penetrated industries from cyber to finance to gaming, these networks will utilize functionality that's provided through smart contracts and open source tools. A traveler’s information used for verification, for instance, usually passes through a host of websites, merchants, airports, and governments. That data will be less exposed to security leaks and more cost-efficient with blockchain infrastructure.

Decentralized marketplaces will connect buyers and sellers directly. That means offerings will be available from a host of price-information databases rather than the limited options offered by online travel agency (OTA) monopolies. Such innovations will be performed automatically, removing human intervention and diminishing our unhealthy reliance on the industry’s monopolistic middle men.

Of course, this level of digitization will take time to become the global norm. Cases of COVID-19 are still abundant in some regions, particularly India and Southeast Asia, and they will continue to impact global travel and the economy. The end of the pandemic may not be here yet, but we are getting closer to it by the day.

Throughout the course of 2020, it became clear that the pandemic did not kill the innate desire to travel. If anything, people quickly grew restless to travel more between the border closures, travel restrictions, quarantines, and shelter-in-place orders. But when travel does reopen, the industry will witness some incredible changes. Blockchain, alongside the expanding influence of artificial intelligence, 3D printing, and other emerging technologies, will serve as the catalyst. As decentralization permeates industries ranging from finance to sustainability to security, there’s no reason to believe travel will be left behind.

About Pedro Anderson

Pedro Co-founded Winding Tree and leads its business development and marketing efforts. Prior to this, he was responsible for driving adoption of the Attendify app, from its formative years right up to a leading position in the event tech space. He also founded Firefly, a non-profit organization focused on training and preparing orphans for careers in the hospitality industry.

