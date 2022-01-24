As Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc.'s market cap (NASDAQ:NLTX) drops to US$138m, insiders might be questioning their decision to buy earlier this year

The recent 15% drop in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NLTX) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased US$1.4m worth of stock at an average buy price of US$7.04 over the past 12 months. Insiders buy with the expectation to see their investments rise in value over a period of time. However, recent losses have rendered their above investment worth US$650k which is not ideal.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO, President & Director Jonathan Drachman for US$934k worth of shares, at about US$6.45 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$3.25. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Jonathan Drachman.

Jonathan Drachman purchased 200.00k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$7.04. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:NLTX Insider Trading Volume January 24th 2022

Does Neoleukin Therapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Neoleukin Therapeutics insiders own about US$31m worth of shares. That equates to 23% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Neoleukin Therapeutics Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Neoleukin Therapeutics shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Neoleukin Therapeutics. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Neoleukin Therapeutics (including 2 which shouldn't be ignored).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

