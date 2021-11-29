As MillerKnoll, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MLKN)) market cap dropped by US$239m, insiders who sold US$565k worth of stock were able to offset their losses

Insiders at MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) sold US$565k worth of stock at an average price of US$42.78 a share over the past year, making the most of their investment. After the stock price dropped 7.5% last week, the company's market value declined by US$239m, but insiders were able to mitigate their losses.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At MillerKnoll

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chief Creative Officer, Bruce Watson, for US$527k worth of shares, at about US$43.58 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$38.86. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

MillerKnoll insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:MLKN Insider Trading Volume November 29th 2021

Insider Ownership of MillerKnoll

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.6% of MillerKnoll shares, worth about US$17m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The MillerKnoll Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. Still, the insider transactions at MillerKnoll in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing MillerKnoll. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for MillerKnoll (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

