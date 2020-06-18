US Markets

As Mexico focuses on coronavirus, drug gang violence rises

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LUIS CORTES

The coronavirus is threatening to hamstring Mexico's fight against some of its most vicious drug gangs, as police and officials fall sick, security forces are diverted to guard medical centers and military barracks are converted to COVID-19 clinics.

    By Drazen Jorgic and Uriel Sanchez
    The powerful Jalisco cartel and its rivals are exploiting a
security void to step up the fight for control of the drug trade
in Mexico, security officials and analysts say.
    The number of murders nationally has risen to record levels
even as the amount of other crimes have tumbled due to most of
the country staying at home to avoid the coronavirus.
    In recent weeks, gunmen abducted and killed seven police
officers, murdered 10 people in a drug rehab center and dumped
12 bullet-riddled bodies of a rival crime outfit, all in areas
where the Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) cartel operates. 
    The military, a central part of Mexico's anti-cartel fight,
has been drafted to help stem the coronavirus, converting
barracks into COVID-19 treatment clinics. 
    Police officers who are overweight or have underlying health
conditions have been taken off the streets in some regions
because they are regarded as being at high risk from COVID-19,
Mexican officials say.     
    In Guerrero state, where about 40 armed groups including the
CJNG operate, the police have been debilitated by outbreaks of
coronavirus in its ranks, a senior Guerrero police official
said. 
    When one officer gets sick, on average four more have to
isolate for two weeks, he added, complaining that some officers
were also turning up with dubious sick notes to avoid work.
    In rural Guerrero, a mountainous state on the Pacific coast
that governments have long struggled to control, armed vigilante
groups that analysts say have links to cartels have imposed
curfews and barred residents from leaving villages to try to
contain the virus, residents told Reuters. 
    With an official tally of over 18,300 fatalities, Mexico has
the seventh-highest coronavirus death toll in the world.
    Coronavirus is straining the federal government's bandwidth
to deal with organized crime, another senior security official
said. 
    "Coronavirus is the priority right now, no doubt," the
official said. "You can feel that."
    Nationally, 4,700 National Guard security personnel, out of
a total of 90,000, have been tasked with guarding hospitals,
medical equipment and health workers, the federal security
ministry told Reuters. 
    The Mexican government did not directly answer a request
from Reuters for comment about whether combating coronavirus is
holding back the fight against cartels but a senior security
ministry official said the government remains focused on its
duties.
    The official said only a small percentage of the National
Guard militarized police force has been reassigned to
coronavirus duties and that the majority maintain their crime
prevention and combat functions.
    President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said this month that
Mexico is "not going to stop responding to and confronting
organized crime."
       
    MURDER RATE GROWS
    CJNG's push for dominance helped drive homicides rates to an
all-time high in the first four months of 2020, dealing a blow
to Lopez Obrador. A record 34,582 people were murdered in 2019.
    Lopez Obrador this month said about 70% of the homicides
this year were cartel-linked. 
    Mexico has been in lockdown due to the coronavirus since
March 23, when it ordered schools, business and government
offices to shut.
    But drug turf battles pushed murder rates higher in March,
when 3,000 homicides were recorded. That was the second-highest
monthly tally ever, and the biggest since Lopez Obrador assumed
power in Dec. 2018. 
    The daily murder rate was near-identical in April,
government data showed and on June 7, Mexico suffered its most
violent day of the year with 117 murders.
    "There are shootouts that you can't miss almost daily," said
Jose, a student in Aguililla, one of many towns in the state of
Michoacan where local cartels are fighting to keep the Jalisco
gang out.
    CJNG, led by former policeman Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera
who has a $10-million U.S. bounty on his head, has faced stiff
resistance from smaller gangs in its quest for control of
smuggling routes for methaphetamine, heroin and fentanyl to the
United States. Last month police in Michoacan found 12 bodies of
suspected CJNG members in a truck. 
    A note draped over the bodies, purportedly signed by The
Familia Michoacana cartel, taunted a CJNG regional chief.  
    Cartels have long fought for the control and drug
trafficking routes across the large strip of land known as
Tierra Caliente, or "Hot Land" region of western Mexico,
encompassing the states of Michoacan, Guerrero and Mexico.
    Even before the pandemic, federal and state authority was
often absent from rural areas across the region.
    "There are areas where the government doesn't enter...and
crime groups have total control," said Gregorio Lopez Jeronimo,
a Roman Catholic priest better known as "Father Goyo" in the
Michoacan town of Apatzingan, part of the Tierra Caliente.
    Adding insult to injury, gangs are trying to take over some
of the role of government to ease social needs during the
pandemic.
    In several regions they are lending money to hard-up
businesses in areas where people have taken an economic hit due
to the shutdown, according to a government document detailed by
local newspapers. 
    Videos of gun-toting fighters from several gangs doling out
groceries to impoverished local populations during the lockdown
have driven home the government's loss of territorial control.
[nL8N2C40PE]
    "The pandemic has completely exposed the gaps in the
government's control over certain territories," said Mike Vigil,
a former U.S. Drugs Enforcement Administration agent.
    "Those voids are being filled, unfortunately, by the drug
cartels."

 (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic and Uriel Guerrero; additional
reporting by Diego Ore;
Editing by Alistair Bell)
 ((drazen.jorgic@tr.com; Reuters Messaging:
drazen.jorgic.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

Keywords: HEALTH CORONAVIRUS/MEXICO CARTELS (PIX)

    Most Popular