As MeridianLink, Inc.'s (NYSE:MLNK)) market cap dropped by US$282m, insiders who sold US$73m worth of stock were able to offset their losses

Insiders seem to have made the most of their holdings by selling US$73m worth of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) stock at an average sell price of US$24.63 during the past year. The company's market worth decreased by US$282m over the past week after the stock price dropped 16%, although insiders were able to minimize their losses

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At MeridianLink

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chief Strategy Officer & Vice Chairman, Timothy Nguyen, sold US$34m worth of shares at a price of US$24.63 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$18.07. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

All up, insiders sold more shares in MeridianLink than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:MLNK Insider Trading Volume January 10th 2022

Does MeridianLink Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. MeridianLink insiders own about US$273m worth of shares (which is 19% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About MeridianLink Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded MeridianLink shares in the last quarter. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the MeridianLink insiders selling. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for MeridianLink you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

