As Matson, Inc.'s (NYSE:MATX)) market cap dropped by US$439m, insiders who sold US$6.8m worth of stock were able to offset their losses

By selling US$6.8m worth of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) stock at an average sell price of US$98.81 over the last year, insiders seemed to have made the most of their holdings. The company's market worth decreased by US$439m over the past week after the stock price dropped 8.3%, although insiders were able to minimize their losses

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Matson Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive VP, Peter Heilmann, sold US$1.3m worth of shares at a price of US$112 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$83.65. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Matson than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:MATX Insider Trading Volume August 9th 2022

Insiders At Matson Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider selling at Matson. insider Chris Scott divested only US$28k worth of shares in that time. Neither the lack of buying nor the presence of selling is heartening. But the volume sold is so low that it really doesn't bother us.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Matson insiders own about US$67m worth of shares. That equates to 2.1% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Matson Insider Transactions Indicate?

While there has not been any insider buying in the last three months, there has been selling. However, the sales are not big enough to concern us at all. Recent insider selling makes us a little nervous, in light of the broader picture of Matson insider transactions. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Matson.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

