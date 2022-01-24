As Lordstown Motors Corp.'s (NASDAQ:RIDE)) market cap dropped by US$124m, insiders who sold US$22m worth of stock were able to offset their losses

Over the past year, insiders sold US$22m worth of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) stock at an average price of US$6.59 per share allowing them to get the most out of their money. The company's market valuation decreased by US$124m after the stock price dropped 21% over the past week, but insiders were spared from painful losses.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Lordstown Motors Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Stephen Burns, sold US$19m worth of shares at a price of US$5.88 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$2.47. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Insiders in Lordstown Motors didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:RIDE Insider Trading Volume January 24th 2022

Insiders at Lordstown Motors Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Lordstown Motors. In total, insider Stephen Burns sold US$19m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership of Lordstown Motors

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Lordstown Motors insiders own 24% of the company, currently worth about US$115m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Lordstown Motors Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 6 warning signs for Lordstown Motors (2 are concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

