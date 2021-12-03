As LivePerson, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LPSN)) market cap dropped by US$368m, insiders who sold US$6.7m worth of stock were able to offset their losses

Over the past year, insiders sold US$6.7m worth of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) stock at an average price of US$60.08 per share allowing them to get the most out of their money. After the stock price dropped 13% last week, the company's market value declined by US$368m, but insiders were able to mitigate their losses.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

LivePerson Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Founder, Robert LoCascio, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.5m worth of shares at a price of US$62.09 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$35.43. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Insiders in LivePerson didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:LPSN Insider Trading Volume December 3rd 2021

LivePerson Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw some LivePerson insider selling. Chief Financial Officer John Collins divested only US$31k worth of shares in that time. Neither the lack of buying nor the presence of selling is heartening. But the volume sold is so low that it really doesn't bother us.

Insider Ownership of LivePerson

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that LivePerson insiders own 6.7% of the company, worth about US$174m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About LivePerson Insiders?

Our data shows a little more insider selling, but no insider buying, in the last three months. But given the selling was modest, we're not worried. While we feel good about high insider ownership of LivePerson, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing LivePerson. At Simply Wall St, we've found that LivePerson has 4 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

