As Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) gains 6.0%, insiders who bought last year may be wishing they had bet higher

Insiders who bought Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) stock in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The company's market value increased by US$663m as a result of the stock's 6.0% gain over the same period. Put another way, the original US$420k acquisition is now worth US$613k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Lamb Weston Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Peter Bensen bought US$279k worth of shares at a price of US$55.75 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$81.75), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$420k for 7.50k shares. But they sold 3.77k shares for US$261k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Lamb Weston Holdings insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:LW Insider Trading Volume August 4th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Lamb Weston Holdings

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Lamb Weston Holdings insiders own 0.6% of the company, worth about US$73m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Lamb Weston Holdings Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Lamb Weston Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Lamb Weston Holdings insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Lamb Weston Holdings has 2 warning signs (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

