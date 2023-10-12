As Isreal-Palestine Conflict Escalates, Gold Ticks Up - ETF Winners And Losers: Medium-Cap Returns

We performed a screening of medium-cap ETFs, defined as having Assets Under Management (AUM) between $2 billion and $10 billion – to determine what funds had the largest positive and negative returns on the week, according to data from etfdb.com. Only non-leveraged funds were considered.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSE:GDXJ)

GDXJ was up 8.24% on the week.

The VanEck Gold Miners ETF provides exposure to the gold mining industry. The performance of the underlying equities tends to correlate to the spot price of gold, making this a sort of indirect investment in gold itself, although this is not a one-to-one correlation.

GDXJ has $3.65 billion in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.52%. The fund has holdings in 53 companies, with the 94 largest comprising 43.53% of the fund.

The fund's largest holdings are Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) and Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) making up 6.74% and 6.73% of the fund, respectively.

YTD, GDXJ is down 6.40%.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

KWEB is up 8.03% on the week.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF offers pure-play exposure to Chinese software and information technology stocks. These companies directly compete with the FANG+ behemoths that dominate the US market.

KWEB has $5.54 billion in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.69%. The fund has holdings in 32 companies, with the 10 largest comprising 61.85% of the fund.

The fund's largest holdings are PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A (NASDAQ:PDD) and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (HKG: 9988) making up 10.44% and 8.75% of the fund, respectively.

YTD, KWEB is down 5.10%.

Losers

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSE:IHI)

DBC is down 2.83% on the week.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF focuses on the oft-overlooked device section of the healthcare sector. Devices tend to be a more steady bet than pharmaceuticals as the approval pipeline tends to be less of a gamble.

DBC has $5.05 billion in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.40%. The fund has holdings in 56 companies, with the 10 largest comprising 71.84% of the fund. Its largest holdings are Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) making up 17.40% and 10.72%, respectively.

DBC is down 11.43%, YTD.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSE:VDC)

VDC is down 1.87% on the week.

The Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF offers exposure to one of the safest sectors of the US economy, consumer staples.

VDC has $6.36 billion in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.10%. The fund has holdings in 107 companies, with the 10 largest comprising 60.70% of the fund. Its largest holdings are Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) and Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) making up 12.61% and 8.24%, respectively.

VDC is down 5.70%, YTD.Featured photo by Jingming Pan on Unsplash

