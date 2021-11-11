As Invitae Corporation's (NYSE:NVTA)) market cap dropped by US$998m, insiders who sold US$13m worth of stock were able to offset their losses

Over the past year, insiders sold US$13m worth of Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) stock at an average price of US$37.41 per share allowing them to get the most out of their money. The company's market valuation decreased by US$998m after the stock price dropped 20% over the past week, but insiders were spared from painful losses.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Invitae

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Jason Myers, for US$3.4m worth of shares, at about US$47.32 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$21.86. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Invitae insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:NVTA Insider Trading Volume November 11th 2021

Invitae Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Invitae shares. In total, insiders dumped US$1.4m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Invitae Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Invitae insiders own about US$32m worth of shares. That equates to 0.6% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Invitae Insiders?

Insiders sold Invitae shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Invitae. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Invitae (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

