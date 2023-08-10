As in-person LSAT returns, most test-takers go remote

By Karen Sloan

Aug 10 (Reuters) - It turns out people like taking the Law School Admission Test in the comfort of their own home.

More than half — 61% — of the 19,463 aspiring lawyers registered for this month’s LSAT have opted to complete it remotely, while 39% wanted to take it in-person at test centers, according to the Law School Admission Council.

The August test, which will take place Friday and Saturday, is the first to allow examinees to choose between remote or in-person formats — a change the council announced in April. The LSAT has been exclusively offered online since May of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on in-person gatherings, though it has historically been an in-person test.

Steve Schwartz, who runs the tutoring company LSAT Unplugged, said on Thursday that he’s surprised by the relatively low percentage of in-person test takers. Many lost trust in the online exam after software problems arose with ProctorU, the company that previously administered the remote LSAT, Schwartz said.

“Over the past three-plus years, there were instances during online administrations where remote proctors took control of the computer screen mid-exam or interrupted students,” he added. “If either the student's or the proctor's Wi-Fi was unreliable, the exam would be disrupted.”

ProctorU did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

Dave Killoran, founder of LSAT test prep company PowerScore, said students are used to the online LSAT now and were more likely to opt for the version they are familiar with.

Offering the exam in-person represents yet another step toward normality for the dominant exam used in law school admissions. But it remains an uncertain time for the LSAT.

The arm of the American Bar Association that oversees law school accreditation this year voted to remove the requirement that schools use a standardized test like the LSAT when admitting new students, to give them more flexibility. That change has been on pause since May amid opposition from the council and law school deans who said it could hurt diversity by making admissions decisions more subjective.

The council said in April that it would offer both LSAT formats in response to questionnaire responses from online test takers.

“We felt test takers should be concentrating on the test and not on where they will be testing,” the council said in a statement at the time.

Read more:

Online? In-person? LSAT takers will soon have a choice

ABA pauses move to nix LSAT requirement

(Reporting by Karen Sloan; editing by Leigh Jones)

((Karen.Sloan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.