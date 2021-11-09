As Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) gains 5.5%, insiders who bought last year may be wishing they had bet higher

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) insiders who bought shares over the past year were rewarded handsomely last week. The stock rose 5.5%, resulting in a US$53m rise in the company's market capitalisation. In other words, the original US$287k purchase is now worth US$315k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Immunovant Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Douglas Hughes made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$150k worth of shares at a price of US$8.24 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$8.82. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Immunovant share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

While Immunovant insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:IMVT Insider Trading Volume November 9th 2021

Immunovant is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insiders at Immunovant Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Immunovant insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$287k worth of shares. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Based on our data, Immunovant insiders have about 0.2% of the stock, worth approximately US$2.2m. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Immunovant Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Immunovant insiders are expecting a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Immunovant. Be aware that Immunovant is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are concerning...

Of course Immunovant may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.