As ImmunityBio, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:IBRX)) market cap dropped by US$278m, insiders who sold US$2.0m worth of stock were able to offset their losses

Insiders at ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) sold US$2.0m worth of stock at an average price of US$16.14 a share over the past year, making the most of their investment. The company's market valuation decreased by US$278m after the stock price dropped 11% over the past week, but insiders were spared from painful losses.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

ImmunityBio Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chief Corporate Affairs Officer & Director, Barry Simon, for US$2.0m worth of shares, at about US$16.18 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$5.69). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. Barry Simon was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:IBRX Insider Trading Volume December 7th 2021

I will like ImmunityBio better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insiders at ImmunityBio Have Bought Stock Recently

We saw some ImmunityBio insider buying shares in the last three months. President Richard Adcock shelled out US$17k for shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Does ImmunityBio Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. ImmunityBio insiders own 74% of the company, currently worth about US$1.7b based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At ImmunityBio Tell Us?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. That said, the purchases were not large. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we'd need to see more buying to gain confidence from the ImmunityBio insider transactions. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for ImmunityBio (2 are a bit unpleasant!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.