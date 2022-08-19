As IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:IDXX)) market cap dropped by US$1.8b, insiders who sold US$3.0m worth of stock were able to offset their losses

Insiders at IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) sold US$3.0m worth of stock at an average price of US$627 a share over the past year, making the most of their investment. The company’s market cap plunged by US$1.8b after price dropped by 5.5% last week but insiders were able to limit their loss to an extent.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

IDEXX Laboratories Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive VP & Chief Commercial Officer, James Polewaczyk, sold US$2.9m worth of shares at a price of US$633 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$375. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

IDEXX Laboratories insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGS:IDXX Insider Trading Volume August 19th 2022

Insider Ownership Of IDEXX Laboratories

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. IDEXX Laboratories insiders own 1.0% of the company, currently worth about US$310m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The IDEXX Laboratories Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no IDEXX Laboratories insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the IDEXX Laboratories insiders selling. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing IDEXX Laboratories. While conducting our analysis, we found that IDEXX Laboratories has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

