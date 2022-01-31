As Home Point Capital Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HMPT)) market cap dropped by US$107m, insiders who sold US$872k worth of stock were able to offset their losses

Insiders at Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) sold US$872k worth of stock at an average price of US$12.16 a share over the past year, making the most of their investment. The company's market valuation decreased by US$107m after the stock price dropped 16% over the past week, but insiders were spared from painful losses.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Home Point Capital Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President, William Newman, sold US$685k worth of shares at a price of US$12.16 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$3.93. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Insiders in Home Point Capital didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:HMPT Insider Trading Volume January 31st 2022

Does Home Point Capital Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that Home Point Capital insiders own about US$6.0m worth of shares (which is 1.1% of the company). Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The Home Point Capital Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Home Point Capital shares in the last quarter. Our analysis of Home Point Capital insider transactions leaves us unenthusiastic. And we're not picking up on high enough insider ownership to give us any comfort. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Home Point Capital (2 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

