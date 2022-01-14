As Hiring Accelerates for Blockchain Jobs, Consider These ETFs

If job seekers are looking to craft their resumes for the long term, they may want to add blockchain-related experience to their CVs.

A bullish 2021 for the crypto market translated into a flurry of job openings as more investment capital poured into digital assets. Job postings were up as leading cryptocurrencies bitcoin and ether rocketed to new highs towards the end of 2021.

"Job postings in the cryptocurrency world jumped nearly fivefold in 2021, even as job vacancies in the overall U.S. labor market continued to peak," TheStreet reports. "A recent LinkedIn analysis has found that positions with 'bitcoin,' 'ethereum,' 'blockchain' and 'cryptocurrency' roles grew 395% in the U.S. from 2020 to 2021."

"Some of the most common titles included blockchain developers and engineers, LinkedIn said," the report adds further. "And most of the job postings were in software and finance related positions. But crypto-related job postings were also within several sectors like accounting and consulting."

As mentioned, an increase in investors played a large role in the number of new job openings. From the adoption of bitcoin as legal tender by the country of El Salvador to the introduction of a U.S. bitcoin-related exchange traded fund (ETF), there were more than enough tailwinds for digital assets to prosper.

"The surge in cryptocurrency-related jobs coincides with an influx of investors into the market," Tech Story reports. "According to PitchBook data, investors put $30 billion into crypto and blockchain firms in 2021."

A Pair of Blockchain ETF Options

One ETF to capitalize on the growing trend of the multi-chain is the Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (SATO). Voyager Digital comprises one of SATO’s top holdings, which include various companies that operate within the crypto space.

SATO will aim to track the Alerian Galaxy Global Cryptocurrency-Focused Blockchain Equity, Trusts & ETPs Index and provide exposure to companies participating in both the cryptocurrency and blockchain spaces, including businesses such as cryptocurrency miners, cryptocurrency infrastructure technology developers, and cryptocurrency buyers.

Another option is the Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BLKC). Per its fund description, BLKC will aim to track the Alerian Galaxy Global Blockchain Equity, Trusts & ETPs Index.

The index is comprised of stocks of companies that are materially engaged in the development of blockchain technology, cryptocurrency mining, cryptocurrency buying, or enabling technologies, exchange traded products (ETPs), and private investment trusts traded over-the-counter that are linked to cryptocurrencies. The fund comes with a 0.60% expense ratio.

