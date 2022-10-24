As Hims & Hers Health, Inc.'s (NYSE:HIMS)) market cap dropped by US$83m, insiders who sold US$5.9m worth of stock were able to offset their losses

Insiders at Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) sold US$5.9m worth of stock at an average price of US$5.50 a share over the past year, making the most of their investment. The company's market valuation decreased by US$83m after the stock price dropped 8.4% over the past week, but insiders were spared from painful losses.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Hims & Hers Health

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Jack Abraham, for US$5.5m worth of shares, at about US$5.55 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$4.37. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$719k for 141.40k shares. On the other hand they divested 1.07m shares, for US$5.9m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Hims & Hers Health than they bought, over the last year. The average sell price was around US$5.50. Insider selling doesn't make us excited to buy. However, we do note that the average sale price was significantly higher than the current share price (which is US$4.37). You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Hims & Hers Health Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Hims & Hers Health insiders own about US$149m worth of shares (which is 16% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Hims & Hers Health Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Hims & Hers Health, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Hims & Hers Health has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

