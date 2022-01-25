As Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation's (NASDAQ:GLDD)) market cap dropped by US$66m, insiders who sold US$1.2m worth of stock were able to offset their losses

By selling US$1.2m worth of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) stock at an average sell price of US$15.09 over the last year, insiders seemed to have made the most of their holdings. After the stock price dropped 6.8% last week, the company's market value declined by US$66m, but insiders were able to mitigate their losses.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

The Chief Operating Officer, David Simonelli, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$315k worth of shares at a price of US$14.97 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$13.78. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern. David Simonelli was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

David Simonelli sold a total of 79.98k shares over the year at an average price of US$15.09. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:GLDD Insider Trading Volume January 25th 2022

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock insiders own about US$20m worth of shares. That equates to 2.3% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Great Lakes Dredge & Dock insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Still, the insider transactions at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.