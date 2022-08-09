As German gas rationing looms, industry begs exemptions

(Adds quote, detail)

By Tom Käckenhoff, Vera Eckert and Christoph Steitz

DUESSELDORF/FRANKFURT, Germany, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Germany's network regulator, who would be in charge of gas rationing in the case of a supply emergency, has received scores of exemption requests from all parts of industry, reflecting fears over potential production cuts and subsequent losses.

Germany is at phase two of a three-stage emergency plan following a reduction in flows from Russia, its main supplier, a major problem for the country's industry that accounts for a quarter of the country's gas demand.

While industry and regulators are trying to work out a plan for what happens at phase three - when rationing kicks in - individual sectors have started to ask for leniency and some companies have begun changing work practices https://www.reuters.com/article/ukraine-crisis-germany-energy-autos-idAFL8N2ZI0LQ to reduce energy use.

"An application procedure is not foreseen. The Federal Network Agency continues to receive numerous letters from virtually all sectors," a spokesperson for Germany's network regulator (BNetzA) said in e-mailed statements.

"Blanket exemptions are not provided for in the current law," the spokesperson said, adding the regulator maintained "a constant dialogue" with industry to prepare for a gas supply emergency.

Around 120 of BNetzA's staff are working on crisis prevention and management.

Gazprom is supplying 20% of the usual capacity of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which normally carries around a third of Russian gas exports to Europe, in an energy stand-off rooted in Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The regulator has started to collect data from the country's largest industrial players, an effort it said had drawn a "very high" level of participation of 2,750 companies.

BNetzA has said it is trying to put together a shutdown list for the country's industry based on six criteria https://www.reuters.com/article/ukraine-crisis-germany-gas-idUKL5N2X94QM, which include a company's size, economic damage as well as costs and how long it would take to restart specific facilities.

