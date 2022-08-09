As German gas rationing looms, industry begs exemptions
By Tom Käckenhoff, Vera Eckert and Christoph Steitz
DUESSELDORF/FRANKFURT, Germany, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Germany's network regulator, who would be in charge of gas rationing in the case of a supply emergency, has received scores of exemption requests from all parts of industry, reflecting fears over potential production cuts and subsequent losses.
Germany is at phase two of a three-stage emergency plan following a reduction in flows from Russia, its main supplier, a major problem for the country's industry that accounts for a quarter of the country's gas demand.
While industry and regulators are trying to work out a plan for what happens at phase three - when rationing kicks in - individual sectors have started to ask for leniency and some companies have begun changing work practices https://www.reuters.com/article/ukraine-crisis-germany-energy-autos-idAFL8N2ZI0LQ to reduce energy use.
"An application procedure is not foreseen. The Federal Network Agency continues to receive numerous letters from virtually all sectors," a spokesperson for Germany's network regulator (BNetzA) said in e-mailed statements.
"Blanket exemptions are not provided for in the current law," the spokesperson said, adding the regulator maintained "a constant dialogue" with industry to prepare for a gas supply emergency.
Around 120 of BNetzA's staff are working on crisis prevention and management.
The regulator has started to collect data from the country's largest industrial players, an effort it said had drawn a "very high" level of participation of 2,750 companies.
BNetzA has said it is trying to put together a shutdown list for the country's industry based on six criteria https://www.reuters.com/article/ukraine-crisis-germany-gas-idUKL5N2X94QM, which include a company's size, economic damage as well as costs and how long it would take to restart specific facilities. (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff, editing by Thomas Escritt and Barbara Lewis) ((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647)) Keywords: UKRAINE CRISIS/GERMANY GAS (UPDATE 1, PIX)
