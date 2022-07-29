As Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) rallies 4.3% this past week, investors may now be noticing the company's one-year earnings growth

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Unfortunately the Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) share price slid 33% over twelve months. That's disappointing when you consider the market declined 14%. The silver lining (for longer term investors) is that the stock is still 17% higher than it was three years ago. On the other hand, we note it's up 9.4% in about a month.

The recent uptick of 4.3% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a lot at historical fundamentals.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Gates Industrial share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 134%. It's quite possible that growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

The divergence between the EPS and the share price is quite notable, during the year. So it's well worth checking out some other metrics, too.

Gates Industrial's revenue is actually up 18% over the last year. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:GTES Earnings and Revenue Growth July 29th 2022

Gates Industrial is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. Given we have quite a good number of analyst forecasts, it might be well worth checking out this free chart depicting consensus estimates.

A Different Perspective

Gates Industrial shareholders are down 33% for the year, falling short of the market return. The market shed around 14%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Investors are up over three years, booking 5% per year, much better than the more recent returns. The recent sell-off could be an opportunity if the business remains sound, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Gates Industrial better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Gates Industrial that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

