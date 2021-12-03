As G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:GIII)) market cap dropped by US$123m, insiders who sold US$2.9m worth of stock were able to offset their losses

By selling US$2.9m worth of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) stock at an average sell price of US$33.13 over the last year, insiders seemed to have made the most of their holdings. The company’s market cap plunged by US$123m after price dropped by 7.9% last week but insiders were able to limit their loss to an extent.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

G-III Apparel Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Senior Strategic Advisor, Wayne Miller, for US$2.2m worth of shares, at about US$33.71 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$29.40. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

G-III Apparel Group insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:GIII Insider Trading Volume December 3rd 2021

Insiders at G-III Apparel Group Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of G-III Apparel Group shares. In total, Independent Director Laura Pomerantz sold US$150k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership of G-III Apparel Group

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. G-III Apparel Group insiders own 9.5% of the company, currently worth about US$141m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At G-III Apparel Group Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought G-III Apparel Group stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that G-III Apparel Group is growing earnings. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing G-III Apparel Group. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for G-III Apparel Group you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

