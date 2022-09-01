As First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.'s (NYSE:FR)) market cap dropped by US$231m, insiders who sold US$641k worth of stock were able to offset their losses

Insiders seem to have made the most of their holdings by selling US$641k worth of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) stock at an average sell price of US$64.12 during the past year. The company's market valuation decreased by US$231m after the stock price dropped 3.3% over the past week, but insiders were spared from painful losses.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

First Industrial Realty Trust Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Co-Founder, Johannson Yap, sold US$641k worth of shares at a price of US$64.12 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$50.68. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. Johannson Yap was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:FR Insider Trading Volume September 1st 2022

Insider Ownership Of First Industrial Realty Trust

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.6% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares, worth about US$38m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The First Industrial Realty Trust Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded First Industrial Realty Trust shares in the last quarter. Our analysis of First Industrial Realty Trust insider transactions leaves us cautious. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with First Industrial Realty Trust (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

