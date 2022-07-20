As Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc.'s market cap (NASDAQ:FNCH) drops to US$103m, insiders might be questioning their decision to buy earlier this year

Insiders who acquired US$650k worth of Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FNCH) stock at an average price of US$10.18 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 14% price decline. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$139k, which is not great.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Finch Therapeutics Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Nicholas Haft for US$650k worth of shares, at about US$10.18 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$2.17. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Nicholas Haft.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:FNCH Insider Trading Volume July 20th 2022

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Finch Therapeutics Group insiders own 52% of the company, currently worth about US$53m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Finch Therapeutics Group Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Finch Therapeutics Group shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Finch Therapeutics Group insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that Finch Therapeutics Group is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is potentially serious...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

