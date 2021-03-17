As final votes cast, Dutch PM Rutte expected to stay in office after pandemic election

By Toby Sterling and Anthony Deutsch

AMSTERDAM, March 17 (Reuters) - Dutch citizens cast the final votes on Wednesday in a national election fought during the coronavirus pandemic, with conservative Prime Minister Mark Rutte expected to win a fourth term in office.

The election is widely seen as a referendum on the government's performance during the crisis, in which more than 16,000 people have died of COVID-related illnesses and police clashed with protesters opposed to strict lockdown measures.

With a night-time curfew in place due to continuing high infection rates, and a ban on public gatherings during the day, the campaign was conducted mostly through television debates.

By early afternoon turnout was 42%, compared to 33% four years ago. However, in this election elderly voters could use mail-in ballots and polls opened two days early to allow for social distancing.

Rutte's main rivals have criticized a slow vaccine roll out, but struggled to distinguish themselves as they support government policy.

"I've been taking responsibility for the past 10 years" said Rutte, 54, one of Europe's longest-serving politicians, at a final debate on Tuesday night. "I'm trying to govern, in difficult circumstances."

Roughly 13 million voters are eligible to pick from dozens of parties contesting spots in the 150-seat parliament. The first exit poll is expected shortly after voting ends at 2000 GMT on Wednesday.

"I am very unsure who to vote for. What I do know very strongly is that I am voting against the (COVID-19) measures, so it will have to be a party that takes action in this respect," said Amsterdam resident Dolores May Hoppener, 32.

LATE GAINS

A centre-left party that is a junior member of Rutte's coalition has made late gains in opinion polls on the strength of the performance in debates of its leader, Sigrid Kaag, who served as United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon in 2015-2017.

Kaag, 59, was a long-time diplomat in the Middle East who now heads the largest left-leaning party in the Netherlands, and has gaining support with a pro-European stance that contrasts with Rutte's Euro-scepticism.

The two most recent polls, conducted after voting began on Monday, showed Rutte's party taking around 25% percent of the vote, with Kaag's D-66 now pulling level with the largest opposition party, the Freedom party of anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders at 12-14%.

In a sign of the difficulty holding an election during the pandemic, the Dutch politician leading the government's response to COVID-19 said he was going into quarantine.

"I just received a notification from the corona app that I may have been in contact with someone who recently tested positive," Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said on Twitter after casting his ballot. "Luckily I have no symptoms."

(Reporting by Toby Sterling and Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Toby Chopra)

