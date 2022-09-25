As Ferrari N.V.'s (NYSE:RACE)) market cap dropped by US$2.0b, insiders who sold €2.0m worth of stock were able to offset their losses

By selling €2.0m worth of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) stock at an average sell price of €202 over the last year, insiders seemed to have made the most of their holdings. The company's market valuation decreased by US$2.0b after the stock price dropped 5.4% over the past week, but insiders were spared from painful losses.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ferrari

The Executive Chairman, John Elkann, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.0m worth of shares at a price of US$202 each. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$186. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign. The only individual insider seller over the last year was John Elkann.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:RACE Insider Trading Volume September 25th 2022

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Ferrari insiders own 10% of the company, worth about US$3.5b. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Ferrari Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Ferrari insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Ferrari you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

