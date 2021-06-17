As Eviction Ban Deadline Looms, Renters in These Places Are Safe

While the federal moratorium on evictions is ending later this month, some cities and states are taking extra steps to protect renters.

Millions of Americans have lost their jobs in the course of the pandemic, and many have suffered income loss even while remaining employed in some capacity. In the absence of savings to access, many tenants have fallen seriously behind on their rent over the past year.

Normally, not paying rent is grounds for eviction. But recognizing the potential for a mass homelessness crisis, the CDC put an eviction ban in place that's set to expire at the end of June. Under the ban, tenants cannot be evicted solely for the non-payment of rent (though they can be evicted for violating other lease terms).

At this point, it's estimated that over 10 million Americans are still behind on their rent, and while there is $45 billion in rental assistance available to the public, states have been slow to give that money out. As such, a lot of people could wind up being at risk of homelessness by the time the federal eviction ban expires on June 30.

The good news, however, is that some states and cities are taking extra steps to prevent tenants from being kicked out of their homes. Here are some of the places where renters will be entitled to additional protections even once the federal moratorium on evictions runs out.

Vermont

In Vermont, evictions are barred until 30 days after the local state of emergency concludes. Based on the most recent extension of that state of emergency, which wrapped up June 15, Vermont renters are protected until mid-July.

New York

In New York, tenants experiencing a financial hardship preventing them from paying rent are safe until August 31. That extension applies not just to tenant evictions, but foreclosures as well for those who own homes.

New Jersey

In New Jersey, tenants who can't pay rent cannot be evicted until mid-August. There's also legislation in the works to extend the state's eviction ban though Jan. 1, 2022.

Oregon

Oregon's eviction ban is set to expire in conjunction with the federal ban on June 30. However, the state also has a rule in which renters cannot be evicted for rent owed between April 2020 and June 2021. Renters have until the end of February of 2022 to come up with those payments before landlords can take action against them.

Austin, Texas

Austin is prohibiting evictions from resuming until August. This extension applies not just to the city, but to surrounding Travis County.

Kenmore, Washington

Kenmore's city council just voted to extend its eviction ban until October. Seattle lawmakers are being pressured to extend that ban as well.

Minnesota

In Minnesota, tenants cannot be evicted if they're in the process of applying for rental assistance. That protection will last until June of 2022.

Nevada

Like Minnesota, Nevada tenants are protected from eviction if they're applied for assistance. They also can't be evicted if their landlords refuse to accept that aid.

Unfortunately, a lot of people could wind up facing eviction at the end of June outside of these specific cities and states. Those who have not yet applied for rental assistance should contact their state housing agencies for more information on how to access relief funds. There is money out there to help prevent evictions -- it's just a matter of getting it into the right hands in time.

Top credit card wipes out interest until 2022

If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card can allow you to pay 0% interest well into 2022! Plus, you'll pay no annual fee. Those are just a few reasons why our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. Read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.