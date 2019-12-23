As Etsy Heads Into 2020, Investors Wonder If It’s a $40 or $70 Stock 

Etsy (NASDAQ:) has had a bit of a resurgence in the past week with Etsy stock gaining 8.4% through Dec. 20. ThatÃ¢ÂÂs the good news.

The bad news is that Etsy stock is down 27.1% in the last three months and off 7.4% for the year. In the past 52 weeks, ETSY has traded as high as $73.34 (early March) and as low as $39.76 (early December).

Heading into 2020, investors are left to wonder if itÃ¢ÂÂs a $40 or $70 stock.

HereÃ¢ÂÂs a look at both sides of the argument.

ETSY Is a $40 Stock

Morgan Stanley analysts Lauren Cassel and Brian Nowak recently downgraded Etsy stock to Ã¢ÂÂunderweightÃ¢ÂÂ from Ã¢ÂÂequal-weightÃ¢ÂÂ while also cutting its 12-month price target 27% from $52 to $38.

The analysts feel the e-commerce site that specializes in the sale of handmade and vintage items has a number of headwinds as it enters 2020.

Ã¢ÂÂ could more than offset free shipping benefits. A shorter holiday calendar and algorithm changes are two other 4Q risks,Ã¢ÂÂ the duo wrote in a note to clients.ÃÂ

Ã¢ÂÂWhile we like ETSYÃ¢ÂÂs business model and competitive moat it has established, we now anticipate slowing core GMS growth to result in negative top-line and EBITDA revisions, likely leading to additional multiple compression.Ã¢ÂÂ

Translation: The through the first nine months of fiscal 2019 is not sustainable. As a result, the company will have to revise sales projections lower for 2020. In addition, adjusted EBITDA profits will also shrink.

LetÃ¢ÂÂs assume the companyÃ¢ÂÂs fourth-quarter GMS growth is 20% and its revenue growth is 35%. Based on these growth assumptions, it will finish fiscal 2019 with $4.8 billion in GMS [Q4 2018 GMS of multiplied by 20% plus $3.32 billion in the first nine months of 2019] and $818 million in top-line revenue [Q4 2018 revenue of $200.03 million multiplied by 35% plus $548.38 million in the first nine months of 2019].ÃÂ

ETSY stock currently trades at 7.5 times sales. Assuming its P/S multiple contracts 20% in 2020 to 6x, the companyÃ¢ÂÂs market cap would fall to $4.9 billion from its current $5.6-billion valuation.

ThatÃ¢ÂÂs a 12.5% drop from current prices to just less than $39.ÃÂ ÃÂ

ItÃ¢ÂÂs Worth $70

Interestingly, despite the Morgan Stanley analysts being down on Etsy stock, most of the InvestorPlace contributors whoÃ¢ÂÂve written about the crafty company in recent weeks, are for the most part complimentary.ÃÂ

Aaron Levitt believes and prominent position in the handmade goods space make it an inevitable M&A target. He suggests Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), eBay (NASDAQ:) or even Target (NYSE:TGT) could be possible suitors.

If my colleagueÃ¢ÂÂs prediction comes to fruition, the fact that Etsy is profitable means any buyer will have to pay a significant premium to win the day. IÃ¢ÂÂm not sure that gets ETSY to $70, but if it maintains the momentum of the last month, it could get most of the way there.

InvestorPlaceÃ¢ÂÂs Luke Lango recently suggested that Etsy is trading at its most attractive valuation in years.

Ã¢ÂÂThe culprit behind the recent selloff is temporary in nature. That is, ETSY stock dropped big because of declining take-rates and margins in its most recent earnings report, but these declines stem from the integration of recently acquired Verbo into the financial results (which runs at lower take-rates and margins),Ã¢ÂÂ Lango wrote Dec. 2.

Ã¢ÂÂ, and take-rates and margins will improve again.Ã¢ÂÂ

The Bottom Line on Etsy Stock

I must admit I havenÃ¢ÂÂt followed Etsy as closely as I probably should have given it does have a great business model. However, you canÃ¢ÂÂt follow them all.

At this point, I would say that Etsy stock has lost plenty in 2019, making a purchase at current prices a reasonably strong idea.

That said, IÃ¢ÂÂd definitely keep an eye on the headwinds mentioned at the outset. You donÃ¢ÂÂt want them to come back to bite you in the posterior.ÃÂ

Happy Holidays!

