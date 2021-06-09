As ESG Grows, Go Global with Invesco’s ‘GBLD’

Developed or emerging, markets around the globe are adopting environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives. The Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (GBLD) builds on this growing popularity.

"For many investors, ESG (environmental, social, and governance) considerations are important factors when it comes to evaluating potential investments," said the Invesco website. "By selecting ETFs with strategies that align with their own values, investors can gain exposure to dynamic sectors of the 21st century economy while also investing in a brighter tomorrow."

"Moreover, there is now abundant evidence suggesting that not only do ESG investors not sacrifice investment returns, they may actually benefit from improved performance, as well as enhanced resilience in down markets," the site added.

GBLD seeks to track the investment results of the MSCI Global Green Building Index. The fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the underlying index.

The underlying index is composed of securities that are also components of the MSCI ACWI Investable Market Index, which is an equity index composed of more than 8,700 securities of large-, mid- and small-capitalization companies located in both developed and emerging market countries around the world.

The New Kid on the Block

With an inception date of April 22, GBLD is still a new kid on the block. Nevertheless, the fund represents a number of viable options that Invesco offers that cater to ESG.

"ESG matters a great deal to us, and we’ve long been at the forefront of the clean energy space, having launched the first clean energy ETF tracking the first clean energy index in 2005," the Invesco website added. "We continue to innovate today, including the recently launched Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (ticker: GBLD), which invests in companies constructing green buildings that are essential to the decarbonization of our planet."

"We see ESG as an essential part of the solution to building a sustainable future, and an important agent of change in driving a more holistic perspective on the investment industry’s critical role in creating value to support a brighter tomorrow," the website continued. "We also recognize how important ESG is to our clients, communities, and stakeholders. That’s why we offer a broad suite of ESG-focused ETFs centered on a range of important issues including sustainable energy and decarbonization, water conservation, and solar power."

For more news and information, visit the Innovative ETFs Channel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.