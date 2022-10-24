As Denali Therapeutics Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DNLI)) market cap dropped by US$236m, insiders who sold US$6.0m worth of stock were able to offset their losses

Insiders seem to have made the most of their holdings by selling US$6.0m worth of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) stock at an average sell price of US$39.68 during the past year. The company's market valuation decreased by US$236m after the stock price dropped 13% over the past week, but insiders were spared from painful losses.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Denali Therapeutics

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Co-Founder, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, sold US$2.8m worth of shares at a price of US$45.72 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$28.32). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Denali Therapeutics insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Denali Therapeutics Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Denali Therapeutics. In total, insiders dumped US$1.0m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Does Denali Therapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Denali Therapeutics insiders own 5.1% of the company, currently worth about US$195m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Denali Therapeutics Tell Us?

Insiders sold Denali Therapeutics shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Denali Therapeutics and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

