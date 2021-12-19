As Coursera, Inc.'s (NYSE:COUR)) market cap dropped by US$221m, insiders who sold US$2.8m worth of stock were able to offset their losses

Insiders at Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) sold US$2.8m worth of stock at an average price of US$40.51 a share over the past year, making the most of their investment. The company’s market cap plunged by US$221m after price dropped by 6.2% last week but insiders were able to limit their loss to an extent.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Coursera

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Senior Vice President of Engineering, Chun Yu Wong, sold US$2.8m worth of shares at a price of US$40.68 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$24.21. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. Chun Yu Wong was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:COUR Insider Trading Volume December 19th 2021

Does Coursera Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Coursera insiders own about US$266m worth of shares (which is 8.0% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Coursera Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Coursera shares in the last quarter. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Coursera, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Coursera (including 1 which can't be ignored).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

