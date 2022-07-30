As Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) rises 4.6% this past week, investors may now be noticing the company's one-year earnings growth

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 16% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been less than pleasing. After all, the share price is down 44% in the last year, significantly under-performing the market.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$386m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the one-year loss for shareholders.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Even though the Cognex share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. It's quite possible that growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

The divergence between the EPS and the share price is quite notable, during the year. But we might find some different metrics explain the share price movements better.

With a low yield of 0.5% we doubt that the dividend influences the share price much. Cognex's revenue is actually up 22% over the last year. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:CGNX Earnings and Revenue Growth July 30th 2022

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Cognex

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Cognex shareholders are down 43% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 11%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 1.2%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. If you want to research this stock further, the data on insider buying is an obvious place to start. You can click here to see who has been buying shares - and the price they paid.

Cognex is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

