As Clover Health Investments, Corp.'s market cap (NASDAQ:CLOV) drops to US$2.0b, insiders might be questioning their decision to buy earlier this year

The recent price decline of 21% in Clover Health Investments, Corp.'s (NASDAQ:CLOV) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought US$10.0m worth of shares at an average price of US$5.75 in the past 12 months. Insiders invest with the hopes of seeing their money grow in value over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$7.5m, which is not what they expected.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Clover Health Investments

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Chamath Palihapitiya bought US$10.0m worth of shares at a price of US$5.75 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$4.30. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Chamath Palihapitiya was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:CLOV Insider Trading Volume December 5th 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Clover Health Investments insiders own about US$590m worth of shares (which is 29% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Clover Health Investments Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Clover Health Investments. One for the watchlist, at least! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Clover Health Investments. For example - Clover Health Investments has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

