As Citigroup Inc.'s (NYSE:C)) market cap dropped by US$7.5b, insiders who sold US$4.6m worth of stock were able to offset their losses

Over the past year, insiders sold US$4.6m worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) stock at an average price of US$70.28 per share allowing them to get the most out of their money. The company’s market cap plunged by US$7.5b after price dropped by 8.0% last week but insiders were able to limit their loss to an extent.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Citigroup

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chief Executive Officer of Latin America, Ernesto Torres Cantú, sold US$2.0m worth of shares at a price of US$72.50 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$44.26. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In the last year Citigroup insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:C Insider Trading Volume September 26th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Citigroup

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Citigroup insiders own 0.2% of the company, currently worth about US$129m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Citigroup Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Citigroup shares in the last quarter. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Citigroup insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Citigroup.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

