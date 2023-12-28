As China yield curve normalises, short-dated bonds seen as better bets

SHANGHAI, Dec 28 (Reuters) - China's yield curve is expected to return to a more normal shape next year, making short-dated bonds better bets as funding conditions have just started to ease and monetary policy stays accommodative, investors said.

The shape of China's government bond yield curve currently looks "flattish". Long-dated yields are much lower than their historical average, reflecting expectations that the country's economic recovery will continue to be slow, while short-dated yields remain high due to tight funding among banks.

But this week, the spread between the 2-year CN2YT=RR and 10-year CN10YT=RR China government bond yields has widened 10 basis points (bps) to 39 bps. That also compares with a spread of 22 bps in early December - the tightest level in three years.

The market is now focused on "steepening trades" - bets that shorter-dated yields will fall relative to longer-dated yields.

"The past week saw prices of long-dated bonds surging but short-dated bonds were not moving in parallel," said Zou Wang, investment director at Shanghai Anfang Private Fund Management.

"But this week yields of short-dated bonds were dropping as funding conditions started to ease and yields on publicly traded negotiable certificates of deposits (NCDs) were trending down," Zou said.

The one-year rate on NCDs issued by Bank of China maturing in October 2024 CND100072SQ4 has dropped below 2.5%, its lowest since mid-October.

The one-year China government bond yield CN1YT=RR has also dropped, down roughly 15 bps this week and on track to log its largest weekly decline in absolute terms in nearly two years.

"Now is a good time to buy short-dated bonds, which tend to be less volatile than long-dated ones," said Su Jiangning, senior product manager at Shanghai Hesheng Assets Management Co, adding that monetary policy is likely to be more accommodative next year.

Chinese banks have since Friday embarked on a fresh round of deposit rate cuts, which reduce their interest payment costs and make it easier for the central bank to cut its policy rates.

Expectations for rate cuts in the U.S. and a further narrowing of the yield gap between China and the United States will also mean that China is likely to have more leeway for monetary easing, analysts say.

(Reporting by Li Gu and Casey Hall in Shanghai; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

