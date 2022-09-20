As CBRE Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:CBRE)) market cap dropped by US$1.5b, insiders who sold US$3.1m worth of stock were able to offset their losses

By selling US$3.1m worth of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) stock at an average sell price of US$90.97 over the last year, insiders seemed to have made the most of their holdings. The company’s market cap plunged by US$1.5b after price dropped by 5.9% last week but insiders were able to limit their loss to an extent.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At CBRE Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chief Operating Officer, J. Kirk, for US$1.2m worth of shares, at about US$79.39 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$76.89. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In the last year CBRE Group insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:CBRE Insider Trading Volume September 20th 2022

Insiders At CBRE Group Have Sold Stock Recently

We have seen a bit of insider selling at CBRE Group, over the last three months. Global Group President Emma Giamartino sold just US$41k worth of shares in that time. It's not great to see insider selling, nor the lack of recent buyers. But the amount sold isn't enough for us to put any weight on it.

Does CBRE Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. CBRE Group insiders own 0.9% of the company, currently worth about US$226m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About CBRE Group Insiders?

While there has not been any insider buying in the last three months, there has been selling. But the sales were small, so we're not concerned. While we feel good about high insider ownership of CBRE Group, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in CBRE Group, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

