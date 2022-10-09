As Canoo Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOEV)) market cap dropped by US$110m, insiders who sold US$317m worth of stock were able to offset their losses

Insiders seem to have made the most of their holdings by selling US$317m worth of Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) stock at an average sell price of US$6.31 during the past year. The company's market valuation decreased by US$110m after the stock price dropped 20% over the past week, but insiders were spared from painful losses.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Canoo Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Pak Tam Li, for US$230m worth of shares, at about US$6.53 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$1.50. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Canoo than they bought, over the last year. They sold for an average price of about US$6.31. It is certainly not great to see that insiders have sold shares in the company. But the selling was at much higher prices than the current share price (US$1.50), so it probably doesn't tell us a lot about the value on offer today. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

I will like Canoo better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Canoo Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Canoo shares. In total, insiders sold US$18m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership Of Canoo

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Canoo insiders own about US$52m worth of shares. That equates to 12% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Canoo Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that Canoo is showing 6 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 3 of those make us uncomfortable...

Of course Canoo may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.