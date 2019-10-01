US Markets

As 'Cannabis 2.0' kicks off in Canada, industry strangled by limited retail outlets

Contributors
Nichola Saminather Reuters
Shariq Khan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Moe Doiron

A year after Canada legalized use of recreational marijuana cannabis stocks have lost half their market value, and investors betting that the launch of higher-margin pot-infused drinks and other products will quickly lift shares may be in for a bumpy ride.

By Nichola Saminather and Shariq Khan

Lackluster results from cannabis producers "will continue and potentially worsen," Hundley cautioned.

Canada's biggest cannabis companies including Canopy Growth WEED.TO, CGC.N and Aurora Cannabis ACB.TO reported larger-than-expected losses in the latest quarter and pushed back their timelines to profitability, blaming their woes on the need for more stores to sell their wares.

INVESTORS SPOOKED

One such distortion is evident in prices, with consumer paying far higher prices for legal weed, according to industry experts.

"But at the end of the day," he said, "the multi-100-billion-dollar cannabis opportunity that existed yesterday still exists today."

(Reporting By Nichola Saminather in Toronto, Shariq Khan in Bengaluru and Siddharth Cavale in London; Editing by Denny Thomas and Bill Berkrot)

((Nichola.Saminather@thomsonreuters.com; +1-416-687-7604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular