As Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) drops to US$7.0b market cap, insiders might rethink their US$2.0m stock purchase earlier this year

The recent price decline of 14% in Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CZR) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought US$2.0m worth of shares at an average price of US$58.11 in the past 12 months. Insiders invest with the hopes of seeing their money grow in value over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$1.1m, which is not what they expected.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Caesars Entertainment

The Independent Director Courtney Mather made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$962k worth of shares at a price of US$60.12 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$32.42 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$2.0m for 34.60k shares. But they sold 3.45k shares for US$200k. Overall, Caesars Entertainment insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGS:CZR Insider Trading Volume September 30th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Caesars Entertainment

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.4% of Caesars Entertainment shares, worth about US$30m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Caesars Entertainment Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Caesars Entertainment insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Caesars Entertainment.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

